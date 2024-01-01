U.S. Army Sgt. Nick Lam, from the New Jersey Army National Guard's 21st Civil Support Team, pulls detection gear through a "hot zone" during a training proficiency evaluation at the South Jersey Port Corporation on the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J., May 24, 2016.

The 21st Civil Support Team is a joint unit made up of Soldiers and Airmen, and their mission is to support civil authorities by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances in either man made or natural disasters. Original public domain image from Flickr