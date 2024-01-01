rawpixel
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578780

View CC0 License

M240B machine gun brass piles up during weapons training at the 254th Regiment’s Infantry Advanced Leader Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 2, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr

