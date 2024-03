U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Parham, an 87th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 partner, Ilay, wait for training to start at the New Jersey National Guard Training and Training Technology Battle Lab at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 11, 2015.

The Battle Lab features realistic indoor urban combat environments as well as combat simulators and multimedia classrooms. Original public domain image from Flickr