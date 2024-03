U.S. Air Force Staff.

Sgt. Kevin Allman stands by for a briefing at Atlantic Cape Community College in Hamilton Township, N.J. on July 12. Members of the New Jersey Air National Guard were invited to evaluate and participate as opposing forces for the annual Atlantic County crisis response exercise. Allman is assigned to the 177th Security Forces Squadron, and as a civilian he works for the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Original public domain image from Flickr