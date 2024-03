U.S. Army Capt. Melissa Parmenter and therapy dog Ace walk through the New Jersey National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters to meet with Soldiers and Airmen on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019.

Parmenter and Ace are both part of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s a Behavioral Health Office. Original public domain image from Flickr