rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578823
U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Koszyk, a UH-60M Black Hawk crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard&rsquo;s 1-150th Assault…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Koszyk, a UH-60M Black Hawk crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, stands for a portrait. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578823

View CC0 License

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Koszyk, a UH-60M Black Hawk crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, stands for a portrait. Original public domain image from Flickr

More