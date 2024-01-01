A U.S. Air Force Humvee driven by Tactical Air Control Party Airman with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 227th Air Support Operations Squadron drives on Warren Grove Range, N.J. The New Jersey Airmen trained with A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron as well as F-16C Fighting Falcons from New Jersey’s own 119th Fighter Squadron despite record low temperatures due to a polar vortex.

The polar vortex is shuttling Arctic air across the Northeastern United States. Original public domain image from Flickr