U.S. Army Spc. Zack Blome hugs his wife Kelsi goodbye after a departure ceremony at the Blackwood, N.J. Armory. Blome is with the New Jersey Army National Guard's Charlie Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, and is preparing to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr