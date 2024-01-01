rawpixel
Damaged and destroyed houses and debris rest in a neighborhood area here. The remote area is one of many regions recently ravaged by the 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit delivered much-needed relief supplies. Navy and Marine Corps involvement is part of a larger U.S. government response, coordinated through the U.S. Department of State, after a 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck Japan causing widespread damage. As part of Operation Tomodachi, the 31st MEU is ready to support our Japanese partners and to provide assistance when called upon. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
3578961

View CC0 License

