Nearly 21,000 runners crossed the start line at this year's Marine Corps Marathon. The 26.2-mile race took participants on a journey through the streets of Arlington, Va., and Washington, D.C., culminating with a finish at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578964

View CC0 License

