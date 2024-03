Marines load MV-22 Osprey.

Marines and sailors from India Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, make their way to a Marine Medium Tiltorotor Squadron 365 MV-22 Osprey near checkpoint 52 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. to fly out to Range 210 to conduct the Clear, Hold, Build Exercise 2H. Original public domain image from Flickr