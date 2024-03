Mozambican soldier waits in line with an AK-47.

A soldier with the Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique (FADM) waits in formation to receive a Meal Ready to Eat (MRE). Marines with 25th Marine Regiment demonstrated to the Mozambicans how they survive in the field during Exercise SHARED ACCORD 2010. The exercise is designed to build U.S. Africa Command's partner nation capacity for peace and stability operations. Original public domain image from Flickr