Fire Pit. Marines use water to extinguish a fuel fire at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma during live-burn training.

Bulk fuel specialists dispensed fuel into the training pit, and a Marine with Aircraft Rescue Firefighting ignited the fluid. The ARFF and bulk fuel specialist Marines then worked together to contain and extinguish the fire. The Marines are with ARFF, MCAS Futenma, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Original public domain image from Flickr