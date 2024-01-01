Marine gets ready to activate an initiating system.

U.S. Marine 1st. Lt. Leland Schulz, the Marine Wing Support Squadron 274 combat engineer platoon commander, gets ready to activate an initiating system that is linked to 180 half-pound sticks of dynamite here July 18. The squadron used the dynamite to blow through a six-foot thick bed of rock blocking their progress on a flight line project here. The squadron is building a flight line capable of handling KC-130 cargo aircraft traffic. Original public domain image from Flickr