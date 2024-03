Bomb-sniffing dog in Afghanistan.

A black lab named ‘Taker’ sits in the Dental Detachment office at Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Nov. 1. Taker, a bomb-sniffing dog with the 3rd Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, was brought in to have a root canal performed by the dentists of Dental Detachment, Charlie Surgical Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 15 (Forward), 1st Marine Logistics Group (Forward). Original public domain image from Flickr