Reconnaissance Patrol.

Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a leaders’ reconnaissance during Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT) aboard Camp Pendleton. The Marines of BLT 3/1 used PMINT to hone their skills in a field environment to improve their combat effectiveness as a unit. Original public domain image from Flickr