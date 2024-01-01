Arial shot of tent cities in Haiti.

Haitians gather on the streets of one of the many tent cities occupying the area of Leogane. Sailors and Marines are on the ground throughout Haiti providing disaster relief. The amphibious assault ship USS Batman along with amphibious dock landing ships USS Fort McHenry, USS Gunston Hall and USS Carter Hall are participating in Operation Unified Response and are providing military support capabilities to civil authorities to help stabilize and improve the situation in Haiti in the wake of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 12. Original public domain image from Flickr