Lava Dogs. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, the "Lava Dogs," stack up to breach a door with a donut charge…
Lava Dogs. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, the "Lava Dogs," stack up to breach a door with a donut charge during exercise Lava Viper aboard Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
3578976

View CC0 License

