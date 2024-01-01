Point & Shoot.

Marines provide cover during military operations in urban terrain training at the Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea as part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 13-8. The Marines took advantage of the MOUT town during the exercise to hone their skills on squad-sized maneuvers. The Marines are with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment currently assigned to 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, under the unit deployment program. Original public domain image from Flickr