Light Show. An AV-8B Harrier with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take-off aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2) during Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT) off the coast of San Diego.

The training prepares pilots and flight crew members for similar operations they may encounter while deployed this spring. Original public domain image from Flickr