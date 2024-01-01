Battling the Blaze.

U.S. Marines and fire crew on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., are responding to wildfires ablaze in southern California. The Tomahawk fire, in the northeast section of Camp Pendleton has burned more than 6,000 acres forcing evacuations of housing areas on base and various schools both on and off base. Aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the Camp Pendleton Fire Department worked in coordination with CALFIRE to prevent fires from spreading off base. Marine officials are coordinating with CALFIRE for the further use of military aircraft pending the wildfire status within San Diego County. Original public domain image from Flickr