Just Hanging Out. A Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), rappel out of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a fast rope and rappel training exercise aboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5), at sea.

Elements of the 22nd MEU, embarked aboard Bataan, are operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to augment U.S. Crisis Response forces in the region. Original public domain image from Flickr