Huey Rising.

A UH-1Y Huey from VMM-163 (REIN) lands for a simulated casualty evacuation during a consulate reinforcement scenario as part of Realistic Urban Training Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (RUTMEUEX) 14-1, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. RUTMEUEX will prepare the 11th MEU Marines for their upcoming deployment, enhancing Marines' combat skills in environments similar to those they may find in future missions. Original public domain image from Flickr