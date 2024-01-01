Ohana Hug. Sgt. Jacob Shepherd, a wireman with the 3rd Marine Regiment Embedded Training Team and a 26-year-old native of Bucyrus, Ohio, holds his 1-year-old son closely after returning to Marine Corps Base Hawaii from a seven-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Approximately 110 Marines with the advanced parties of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 362, Combat Logistics Battalion 3 and a 3rd Marines ETT also returned from their seven-month deployments. The Ugly Angels of HMH-362 supported 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (Forward) during combat operations in Afghanistan's Helmand province. The CLB-3 Marines supported Combat Logistics Battalion 4 from Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province. Marines from the 3rd Marines ETT supported Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, in Helmand province's Garmsir District. Original public domain image from Flickr