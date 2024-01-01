Chop Circles

An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to takeoff during flight operations aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), while sailing off the coast of Onslow Beach, N.C., Jan. 29, 2013. The 26th MEU is conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise, the final phase of a six-month pre-deployment training program. The 26th MEU operates continuously across the globe, providing the president and unified combatant commanders with a forward-deployed, sea-based quick reaction force. The MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations.

Original public domain image from Flickr