Boom, Baby! U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, conduct a demolition operation in Helmand province, Afghanistan. The EOD Marines properly disposed of unserviceable ammunition and other military items. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3579012

View CC0 License

