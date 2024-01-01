Dakota Meyer - Medal of Honor.

Dakota Meyer, 23, displays the combat boots he wore during an eight-hour battle in Ganjgal, Afghanistan, on his dad's farm in Greensburg, Kentucky. Meyer will be receiving the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor, from President Barack Obama in Washington, making him the first living Marine recipient since the Vietnam War. Meyer was assigned to Embedded Training Team 2-8 advising the Afghan National Army in the eastern provinces bordering Pakistan. He will be awarded for heroic actions in the Ganjgal Valley. Original public domain image from Flickr