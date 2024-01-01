Dropped in the Dust. A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter lands at Camp Al-Galail, Qatar, to drop off several Marines assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, for Exercise Eagle Resolve.

Eagle Resolve is an annual, multi-national naval, land and air exercise designed to enhance regional cooperative defense efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council and U.S. Central Command. Lima Company will be working with Qatari military forces to share combat capabilities and continue to strengthen relationships with the exercises host nation. Original public domain image from Flickr