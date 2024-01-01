rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3579018
Hose Down Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., battle a fire during a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hose Down Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., battle a fire during a live-fire training exercise. The Marines took turns rotating through each role of the firefighter, gaining valuable experience and confidence. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3579018

View CC0 License

Hose Down Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., battle a fire during a live-fire training exercise. The Marines took turns rotating through each role of the firefighter, gaining valuable experience and confidence. Original public domain image from Flickr

More