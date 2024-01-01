https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3579018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHose Down Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., battle a fire during a live-fire training exercise. The Marines took turns rotating through each role of the firefighter, gaining valuable experience and confidence. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 3579018View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3552 x 2368 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHose Down Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., battle a fire during a live-fire training exercise. The Marines took turns rotating through each role of the firefighter, gaining valuable experience and confidence. Original public domain image from FlickrMore