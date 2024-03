Stars and Stripes and Football.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Marines, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Soldiers unfurled an American Flag across the field during a pre-game ceremony before the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, Nov. 20. The Marine Corps Base Quantico Band performed at halftime and 100 service members presented the large flag during the National Anthem. Original public domain image from Flickr