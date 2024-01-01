rawpixel
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie. The squad stopped to rest in an abandoned compound. All of the Marines and Afghan soldiers were exhausted, as were the IED detection dogs, so this trio decided to catch a quick nap. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3579021

View CC0 License

