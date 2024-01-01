Sergeant major addresses his marines.

Sgt. Maj. Scott T. Pile speaks to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines and sailors embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island parked pierside at Naval Base San Dieg. The unit's sergeant major spoke to the service members as the ship prepared to train with the Navy's Amphibious Squadron Five. When Makin Island sails from this port city, it will be the first time doing so with its full complement of Marines - more than 1,000 men and women from West Coast Marine Corps installations. Original public domain image from Flickr