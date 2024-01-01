Mirror Image.

French Staff Sgts. Jocelyn Truchet and Erwan Camel, Wounded Warriors with the Allies Team, rest on the pool wall and listen to the instruction of Coach Shiela Taormina, a 1996 Olympic gold medalist, during practice for the 2012 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans, and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Wounded Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May. Original public domain image from Flickr