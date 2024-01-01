Mud on the Tires.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chester Sherman, a motorman from Petersburg, Va., and assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Echo 2/7), reties his boots after changing out of his wet utility uniform following an overnight rainstorm in Shurakay, Helmand province, Afghanistan. The Marines, from Echo 2/7, were supporting Operation Dynamic Partnership, a multi-unit operation to retrograde all U.S. military equipment and personnel from village stability platform Shurakay. Original public domain image from Flickr