Mud on the Tires.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chester Sherman, a motorman from Petersburg, Va., and assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Echo 2/7), reties his boots after changing out of his wet utility uniform following an overnight rainstorm in Shurakay, Helmand province, Afghanistan. The Marines, from Echo 2/7, were supporting Operation Dynamic Partnership, a multi-unit operation to retrograde all U.S. military equipment and personnel from village stability platform Shurakay. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3579029

View CC0 License

