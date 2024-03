Makin' it Rain

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 shield their faces as sand is stirred up after the take-off of a CH-53E Super Stallion Helicopter at Range 800 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 17, 2013. The Marines are practicing proper onload and offload procedures to ensure safety while boarding.





(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Tran/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr