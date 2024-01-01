A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with the North Carolina Air National Guard's 145th Airlift Wing flies behind a KC-135R Stratotanker with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing during a refueling mission over the Atlantic Ocean on May 25, 2021.

The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. It also provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. The KC-135 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr