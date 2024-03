U.S. Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, conduct civil disturbance training in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021.

At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr