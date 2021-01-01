https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3584163Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand mockup psd holding green shovel gardening toolMorePremiumID : 3584163View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3668 x 3668 px | 300 dpi | 95.16 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3668 x 3668 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hand mockup psd holding green shovel gardening toolMore