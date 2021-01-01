https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3584342Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful paint smear textured vector brush stroke creative art graphic collectionMorePremiumID : 3584342View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 75.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful paint smear textured vector brush stroke creative art graphic collectionMore