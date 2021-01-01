https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3584439Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClinical trials science template vector smart technology presentationMorePremiumID : 3584439View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.64 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontClinical trials science template vector smart technology presentationMore