https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3585781Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMedical research laboratory template vector science technology social media postMorePremiumID : 3585781View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 32.86 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 32.86 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontMedical research laboratory template vector science technology social media postMore