https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586209Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3586209View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1121 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3269 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5227 x 5596 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5227 x 5596 px | 300 dpi | 167.42 MBFree DownloadUntitled (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More