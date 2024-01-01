rawpixel
Burggarten (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Burggarten (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

3586214

View CC0 License

