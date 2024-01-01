rawpixel
Late Evening Looking Out of the Woods (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3586218

View CC0 License

