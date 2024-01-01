rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586221
Blossoming (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blossoming (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3586221

View CC0 License

Blossoming (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More