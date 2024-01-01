rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dry cooler garden (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dry cooler garden (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3586223

CC0 License

Dry cooler garden (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

