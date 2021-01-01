https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586326Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCovid-19 vaccine passport template psd smart technology social media storyMorePremiumID : 3586326View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.1 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.1 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCovid-19 vaccine passport template psd smart technology social media storyMore