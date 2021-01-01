https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586340Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCovid-19 vaccine passport template psd smart technology presentationMorePremiumID : 3586340View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 4.74 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 4.74 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCovid-19 vaccine passport template psd smart technology presentationMore