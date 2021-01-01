https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3589063Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue arrow clay texture vector pointing right hand craft graphic for kidsMorePremiumID : 3589063View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 26.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue arrow clay texture vector pointing right hand craft graphic for kidsMore