https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3589999Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDoodle plant vector template for fiddle leaf figMorePremiumID : 3589999View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.04 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.04 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.04 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDoodle plant vector template for fiddle leaf figMore